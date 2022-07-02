Strike at French airports: dozens of flights cancelled

Several French airports, including Paris Charles-de-Gaulle and Paris Orly, are affected this weekend by new strikes for wages, with cancellations and possible delays one week before the summer school holidays.

Dozens of flights are cancelled on Saturday 2 July at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, the French airport most affected by a social conflict over wages and working conditions, which also risks affecting the start of the biggest school vacation in a week.

The firefighters of Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG), the first French airport, have been on strike since Thursday, forcing the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) to request preventive flight cancellations: part of the runways must be closed for safety reasons.

These cancellations affect one flight out of five between 07:00 and 14:0 in CDG on Saturday.

On Friday, around a hundred aircraft movements out of 1,300 had been cancelled at Roissy. The other major airport in the Paris region, Orly, was not affected.

On the same day, the firefighters were joined by other employees of Aéroports de Paris (ADP) and subcontractors as part of an inter-professional movement for wages and working conditions.

Employees are demanding a 6% revaluation with retroactive effect from 1 January to compensate for inflation; management proposed 4% by 1 July.

Like the previous two days, Air France announced the cancellation of around 10% of its short and medium-haul flights on Saturday. Long-haul flights will not be affected.

The summer promises to be very difficult for the aviation sector, which is struggling to regain its operational efficiency after the pandemic and is experiencing many social movements,