[Coronavirus] Paris Orly closes, all the remaining operations of Paris at Charles-de-Gaulle

On 25 March, Aéroports de Paris announced it would close Paris Orly Airport due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective 31 March. All the remaining flight operations to/from Paris will be transferred to Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy.

The Parisian group of airports already announced that at 23:30 (UTC+1), on 26th March, Orly 1, 2 and 4 would be closed until further notice. Air France, Air Europa, Air Corsica, easyJet, Iberia, Lufthansa, TAP Air Portugal, Vueling, Air Caraïbes, Corsair and French Bee operations are going to be operated therefore at Orly 3.

5 days later, on 31 March, at 23:30 (UTC+2), all flights due to operate from or to Orly are reassigned at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle. Passengers are invited to contact their airline to check flight information.

Furthermore, on 29 March at 23:59 (UTC+2), all terminals at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, except CDG 2E (hall K), CDG 2F and CDG 2A will be closed, said Edward Arkwright, CEO of Aéroports de Paris.