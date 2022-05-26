A wild but not so shy fox is stealing the show at Paris Orly airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
401
Copyright Valentin Yvon

While airport staff is used of wildlife like rabbits or stray cats that are spending the night on the tarmac or taxiways at Paris Orly airport in France, another animal, nicknamed “Fox Trot” is currently stealing the show. 

In several pictures, Fox Trot can be seen posing quietly in front of planes. After dusk, and throughout the night, Fox Trot makes his appearance.

Copyright Valentin Yvon

Early 2022, Fox Trot posed proudly in front of an Air France Airbus A320.

Antoine twitter @lucky_tonio91

