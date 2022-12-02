Reopening of Paris CDG 1: more than 50 airlines will change terminals

Be careful if you have to travel in the next few days from Paris-CDG! With the reopening of Terminal 1, more than 50 airlines are expected to change terminals. According to the CDG Facile website, the schedule is as follows:

• December 1: Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa, SWISS

• December 2: Aegean Airlines, Icelandair, LOT, Norwegian, SAS

• December 5: Air Algérie, Bulgaria Air, Egyptair, Srilankan Airlines

• December 6: Air India, Fly One, Oman Air, SATA Açores, Sky Express, Ukraine Intl. Airlines

• December 7: Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines

• December 8: Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways

• December 9: Qatar Airways, Saudia

• January 9: United Airlines, Aer Lingus

• January 10: Emirates, Iran Air

• January 11: Air Canada, Air Madagascar

• January 12: Air Senegal

• January 13: All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines

Don’t forget before your trip to consult the flight info of Paris Aéroport to check in real time the information on your departure or arrival terminal.