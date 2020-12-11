French Air Force auctions two Airbus A340-200’s for an interesting price

The French Air and Space Force (Armée de l’air et de l’espace) is auctioning two Airbus A340-200’s (registered F-RAJA and F-RAJB).

Before joining the French Air Force in 2006 and 2007. Between 1995 and 2006/2007, both aircraft operated for Austrian Airlines (registered OE-LAG and OE-LAH).

The aircraft were mainly used to transport troops but also to evacuate French citizens after political unrest or a natural disaster.

The engines will be sold together with the aircraft, as well as the interior. The buyer, however, must remove all “République française” decals. TAP Air Portugal’s maintenance facility ensured the aircraft’s airworthiness.

The aircraft can be visited at Paris Roissy Airport, France between 15 and 22 December and will be sold on 22 December at 14:00 (UTC +1)

Total price of each aircraft currently stands at €80,000 (11% VAT not yet included).

More information on encheres-domaine.gouv.fr, the governmental website for public domain auctions:

Heads up to Gilles Laurent for tweeting about the auction!