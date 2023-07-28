A Peruvian woman who was transporting cocaine opens fire and injures two customs officers at Paris CDG airport

A woman from Peru, who was carrying three kilos of cocaine, opened fire and injured two customs officers at terminal 2E of Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, this Thursday evening July 27.

The incident occurred while the offender was in customs custody. According to information from Valeurs Actuelles, taking advantage of an opportunity when she was going to the toilet, she managed to seize the weapon of one of the officers.

During this exchange of fire, one of the customs officers was hit by a bullet, apparently in the groin. She was taken care of by the SMUR and transported to the Robert Ballanger hospital. Fortunately, her vital prognosis is not engaged, and she remains conscious. Additional examinations, including an MRI, will however be performed.

The other customs officer was injured in the knee, but not shot, while trying to disarm the offender. This one had initially aimed for the torso, but her colleague had the reflex to strike the weapon to lower the barrel.