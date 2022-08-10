A man armed with a knife killed by police fire at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport

The scene took place this Wednesday morning, in the public area of terminal 2F, at Roissy airport

A man with aggressive behaviour was subdued by border police at Roissy airport. The scene took place this Wednesday morning, in the public area of terminal 2F.

The police repeatedly asked the individual, a homeless man armed with a knife to put it down, to no avail.

According to a source close to the investigation, the man walked toward the officers who then fired. Hit in the abdomen, the individual died.

Faisant preuve de sang-froid, les policiers ont neutralisé ce matin un individu menaçant en possession d'une arme blanche à l'aéroport de #Roissy Charles de Gaulle. pic.twitter.com/KBtVKQVtbH — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) August 10, 2022