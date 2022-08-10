A man armed with a knife killed by police fire at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport

By
André Orban
-
0
47
Paris CDG Terminal 2F © André Orban

The scene took place this Wednesday morning, in the public area of terminal 2F, at Roissy airport

A man with aggressive behaviour was subdued by border police at Roissy airport. The scene took place this Wednesday morning, in the public area of terminal 2F.

The police repeatedly asked the individual, a homeless man armed with a knife to put it down, to no avail.

According to a source close to the investigation, the man walked toward the officers who then fired. Hit in the abdomen, the individual died.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.