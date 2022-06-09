25% of flights cancelled this Thursday morning at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport due to a strike

About a quarter of the flights scheduled for Thursday morning at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport have been cancelled due to a strike by airport staff demanding higher wages, said Aéroports de Paris (ADP).

The Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGAC) has asked companies to reduce their number of flights between 07:00 and 14:00 Thursday, when several European airports have recently faced enormous difficulties in managing travellers due to a lack of staff.

Air France, the main company operating at the Paris Charles-de-Gaulle hub, announced that it had cancelled 85 short- and medium-haul flights on Thursday to meet DGAC requirements. “Schedule changes on long-haul flights” are also planned, added the company, specifying that “the customers concerned will be contacted directly”.

All the unions at Roissy airport call on all employees of the platform to mobilize to demand a salary increase of 300 euros “unconditionally, for all”.

At the end of April, the president of ADP had announced that 4,000 positions were to be filled on the airport platforms of Orly and Roissy, faced with major recruitment problems. After two years of lean times linked to the pandemic, air traffic is restarting at full speed in Europe and is gradually returning to its 2019 levels. In some European airports, the lack of staff has already led to huge chaos, such as in Amsterdam-Schiphol or Frankfurt, where flights have had to be cancelled in recent weeks due to shortages of ground staff. In the UK, hundreds of flights were cancelled last week for the same reason.