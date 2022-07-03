Navigate

The three Balearic airports operate a total of 1,443 flights this Sunday, barely less than pre-Covid

Palma de Mallorca airport

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

The Balearic airports will operate a total of 1,443 flights this July 3, only 119 less than the first Sunday of July 2019, the year before the covid-19 pandemic, according to data provided by Aena.

The airport of Son Sant Joan in Palma de Mallorca will be the one that operates the most flights this Sunday, specifically 905. Of these, 223 are domestic and 682 international.

In the case of Ibiza, the aerodrome will register a total of 339 flights, of which 133 will be domestic and the rest, 206 international flights.

Finally, the Maó airport in Menorca will account for 199 flights, 94 domestic and 105 international.

Source: Diario de Mallorca

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. Binter inaugurates a new route that connects Menorca with Gran Canaria

    The Binter flights connecting Menorca with Gran Canaria will take place every Friday. The company…

  2. Palma de Mallorca Airport launches routes to Belgrade and Bucharest

    Palma de Mallorca Airport received this morning the first flight from Belgrade, operated by the…