The three Balearic airports operate a total of 1,443 flights this Sunday, barely less than pre-Covid

The Balearic airports will operate a total of 1,443 flights this July 3, only 119 less than the first Sunday of July 2019, the year before the covid-19 pandemic, according to data provided by Aena.

The airport of Son Sant Joan in Palma de Mallorca will be the one that operates the most flights this Sunday, specifically 905. Of these, 223 are domestic and 682 international.

In the case of Ibiza, the aerodrome will register a total of 339 flights, of which 133 will be domestic and the rest, 206 international flights.

Finally, the Maó airport in Menorca will account for 199 flights, 94 domestic and 105 international.

Source: Diario de Mallorca