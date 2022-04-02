The new Summer routes from Palma de Mallorca

Several airlines have announced connections from Palma de Mallorca with cities around the world. Among the main novelties is a direct flight with New York and another with Reykjavík.

Diario de Mallorca summarised here the main new international and national routes. Some of them are pre-pandemic routes now recovered.

Palma-New York

The great novelty in the air routes from Mallorca this 2022 is the direct flight between Palma and New York (Newark airport), which United Airlines will launch this June. The company will offer three weekly frequencies between the island (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and the city of skyscrapers from June 3 to September 23.

The New York-Palma flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Palma-Reykjavik

This June a new route also opens with Iceland. The low-cost company Play announced its new routes from Spain, which include a direct flight from Palma to Reykjavík that will operate weekly between June 1 and September 14.

Palma-Venice

The low-cost airline Wizz Air offers direct flights to the city of canals, which joins other destinations in several Eastern European countries.

Palma-Milan Linate

This is one of the new easyJet routes, which has reopened its seasonal base in Palma, from where it offers 27 routes. Among them is a new flight that will connect the island with the Milanese airport of Linate. This route is operational since March 28.

Palma-Birmingham

This is another new easyJet route that is operational since March 29.

Palma-Newcastle

As of May, easyJet offers five weekly frequencies with this British airport.

Palma-London Southend

easyJet will connect Mallorca and the British capital (Southend airport) with four weekly frequencies starting in May. This route joins others that the airline already has active in other British airports.

Palma-Cologne/Bonn

Another new easyJet route. The company will connect Mallorca with this German city starting in May.

Palma-Geneva

Since the end of March, easyJet already connects Mallorca with the capital of Switzerland.

Palma-Nador

Air Nostrum will connect the island with Nador between July 22 and September 4. The airline also flies to Casablanca, Tangier and Tetouan.

Air Arabia Maroc also flies to Nador.

DOMESTIC ROUTES IN SPAIN

Palma-Reus

Air Nostrum will have two weekly flights this summer that will connect the Costa Daurada and Mallorca. The route will be operational between June 14 and September 4.

Palma-Zaragoza

Air Europa and Vueling recover this summer the Palma-Zaragoza flight.

Palma-Salamanca

Volotea will have two weekly links with Salamanca between May 27 and September 14.

Palma-Leon

Air Nostrum will also connect Mallorca with León between June 1 and October 29. The route will have three frequencies from June 1 to September 30. In October one frequency is cancelled.

Palma-Valladolid

Ryanair will fly to Valladolid with two weekly flights in April. Between May and October, it will add another frequency.

Palma-San Sebastian

From the end of May, Volotea will connect Hondarribia airport with Son Sant Joan.

Palma-Almeria

Air Nostrum reopens this route from June until September.

