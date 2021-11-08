The dozen migrants detained after escaping from a plane at Palma airport are brought to justice

The dozen people arrested last Friday after escaping from a plane at Palma de Mallorca airport, after a passenger pretending to be suffering from a diabetic coma, were brought to court this Monday morning. Air Arabia Maroc’s Airbus A320 came from Casablanca, Morocco bound for Istanbul, Turkey.

Precisely, the passenger who supposedly feigned a diabetic coma on Friday and led to the rout of 21 Moroccans along the runways of Palma Airport has led the group of detainees that entered the judicial headquarters. This person was already arrested in 2020 in Marbella for the alleged crimes of attack, damage and resistance to authority. So far, 12 of the 24 escapees from the plane have been arrested. There are many others to be arrested.

This is how the detainees have arrived at their court appearance M. Mielniezuk

The media hype that this unprecedented incident of irregular migration has caused has been noticed in the Vía Alemania Courts. To the point that they have had to put up fences to contain the large number of concentrated media.

Source: Diario de Mallorca