Storms cause major flight delays at Palma de Mallorca Airport, expected to continue overnight

André Orban
Severe storms and heavy rainfall in the Balearic Islands have caused significant flight delays at Palma Airport, affecting nearly a thousand flights scheduled for the day.

Air traffic controllers and Enaire, Spain’s air navigation manager, reported widespread disruptions due to the adverse weather, which is also impacting airports across eastern Spain. European destinations, including southern UK and northwest France, are experiencing additional delays due to bad weather regulations. Some flights, particularly Ryanair, have been cancelled.

Palma Airport, with 981 operations scheduled for Saturday, continues to face accumulating delays, with storms expected to persist through the night.

Meanwhile, Gran Canaria Airport is also experiencing moderate delays due to ongoing runway construction. Enaire has advised passengers to monitor their flight statuses closely as the weekend progresses, with around 4,000 flights scheduled across the Balearic Islands.

