Storm chaos in Mallorca leaves travellers stranded amid flight cancellations

A powerful storm called DANA in Spanish (cold front with torrential rain) has caused widespread chaos at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Mallorca, leading to extensive delays and flight cancellations. Thousands of passengers are stranded, with many left without alternatives or compensation from airlines.

Many affected people expressed frustration over their cancelled flights. With no immediate rebooking options, some travellers are forced to consider costly alternatives, like spending €500 on a new ticket. Others are facing the same issues, with airlines refusing to cover hotel or additional expenses.

The confusion intensified as airlines claimed a runway closure caused the cancellations, which was denied by AENA, who confirmed that the disruptions were purely due to severe weather conditions. The situation is particularly difficult for some families whose flight to Barcelona was cancelled with no alternatives until the 20th, leaving them without accommodations and transportation.

As the storm continues, airlines like Ryanair have had to cancel at least 13 flights, contributing to the ongoing turmoil. The red alert remains in place for parts of Mallorca, indicating that the disruptions could continue.

UPDATE

Palma airport interrupts landings due to the DANA.



According to sources at the airport, it was around 15/30 when flights stopped arriving at Son Sant Joan airport. The interruption of landings is due to air safety, which is known as rate 0 in aeronautical jargon. At around 17:00, landings resumed. This morning there was also another rate 0 in Menorca.