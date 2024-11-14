Palma de Mallorca airport staffer remains in critical condition after push-back accident

A 61-year-old ground worker at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport remains in critical condition after being struck by a colleague driving a pushback vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The worker underwent surgery late that night due to severe injuries to both lower limbs, according to sources close to the case.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. as two ground workers were moving an aircraft preparing for departure. One of the workers, positioned behind the pushback tractor, was accidentally hit by the vehicle. Emergency services responded immediately, and paramedics treated the injured man on the runway before transporting him to Son Espases Hospital, where he later underwent surgery.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation, examining the accident site and interviewing the driver of the pushback vehicle. According to the latest medical report, the worker’s condition remains critical.

source: Sigue en estado crítico el trabajador del aeropuerto de Palma que fue atropellado en la pista (ultimahora.es)