Six flights cancelled and 100 delayed at Palma de Mallorca due to storm Dana

Palma airport in Mallorca experienced over 100 delayed flights and six cancellations due to the effects of a storm called Dana. These disruptions were primarily affecting flights arriving at the airport, but departures to destinations like Madrid, Seville, Bilbao, and Valencia were also impacted. International flights to cities such as London, Amsterdam, and Zurich also faced delays.

Vueling cancelled flights between Santander and Palma de Mallorca due to adverse weather conditions, inconveniencing passengers. The airline is working to re-accommodate affected travellers on the next available flights and is offering them hotel accommodations if needed. Passengers can also request flight changes or refunds.

Airport authorities are striving to minimise flight cancellations, but there may still be delays on the following day if the weather does not improve. Mallorca experienced three minor incidents related to the Dana storm, with rains causing limited issues. Authorities advise caution and continue to issue alerts for rain and storms in Mallorca and the Pitiusas.

The Balearic Islands anticipate an unstable weekend due to the presence of Dana, with the possibility of strong showers and storms in Ibiza and Formentera, less likely in Mallorca, and a lower probability in Menorca. These weather conditions are leading to uncertainty, and the State Meteorological Agency expects increased cloudiness in the Balearic Islands as cold air descends over the west of the Peninsula.

Source: Diario de Mallorca