Simultaneous medical emergencies prompt flight diversions to Palma de Mallorca Airport

On the morning of January 2, 2025, Palma de Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan Airport experienced an unusual coincidence when two flights—one from Amsterdam (Transavia HV5623, Boeing 737-800 PH-HZO) and another from Stockholm Arlanda (SAS SK1805, A320neo EI-SIJ)—requested emergency landings due to medical issues with passengers on board.

Details:

Both flights reported their emergencies around 10:00, with the second flight travelling just behind the first.

Air traffic controllers expedited landing procedures and coordinated medical assistance for both planes upon arrival.

Passengers requiring medical care were promptly treated on the ground, though their current conditions remain unknown.

Palma’s control team commended the cooperation of the crews and extended wishes for the passengers’ recovery.

En Palma, la tripulación del vuelo procedente de Ámsterdam nos notifica que llevan a bordo un pasajero con problemas médicos. Detrás de ellos, la tripulación procedente de Estocolmo también nos notifica que se encuentran con la misma circunstancia a bordo. Les recortamos la… pic.twitter.com/KAd11PsIeL — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) January 2, 2025