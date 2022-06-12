Palma de Mallorca Airport launches routes to Belgrade and Bucharest

André Orban
Palma de Mallorca airport

Palma de Mallorca Airport received this morning the first flight from Belgrade, operated by the company Air Serbia. This route will have two weekly frequencies, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, during the main summer months. For the first time, the airport has a connection to the Serbian capital, thus expanding its range of destinations.

On the other hand, the airport received this afternoon the first flight from Bucharest, operated by the company Blue Air. This is a route that the airport already had in 2019 and that is now being recovered. It will have two weekly operations, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, throughout the summer period.

