Palma de Mallorca: intoxicated passenger threatens airport staffers for refusing boarding

A 26-year-old Moroccan national, visibly intoxicated, created a violent scene at Palma Airport this morning after airline staff informed him that he would not be allowed to board the plane due to clear signs of alcohol impairment. Subsequently, the passenger exhibited extreme aggression, resorting to physical violence and causing damage to airport boarding area furniture.

In addition to shouting and removing his shirt, the passenger issued threats to the airline employees. Faced with the individual’s escalating aggression, the staff decided to distance themselves from him to avoid potential harm. Nevertheless, one employee managed to land a punch on the unruly passenger, resulting in minor injuries. The individual had a booked ticket for an early morning flight to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, on board Ryanair.

The incident unfolded during the early hours of the morning, prompting immediate intervention by the Civil Guard officers at Palma Airport. They had no choice but to subdue and detain the passenger, who now faces charges of property damage, assault, and public disorder.

The dramatic episode was witnessed not only by airline staff responsible for passenger boarding but also by fellow travelers. Some of them captured images of the incident, in which the man is seen grabbing auxiliary furniture and hurling it toward a glass door. Fortunately, the door remained intact. The footage also shows the man engaging in a heated argument and attempting to assault another passenger waiting to board the aircraft.

Ryanair passenger arrested for attacking staff and smashing furniture during rampage at Palma de Mallorca Airport. ???? Ultima Hora pic.twitter.com/V6DbE5T3E5 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 21, 2023

Source: Un pasajero amenaza a los empleados de una aerolínea porque no le dejaban subir al avión (Diario de Mallorca)