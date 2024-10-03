Future Palma de Mallorca – Llucmajor train line to pass through key neighbourhoods and connect airport in 11 minutes

A new 27.4-kilometre train line will link Palma de Mallorca and Llucmajor via the airport in just 22 minutes, with 7.3 kilometres of the route running underground.

Starting from Son Costa-Son Fortesa station, the train will pass through densely populated neighbourhoods like Son Oliva, Son Fortesa, Can Capes, and Son Gotleu before reaching key points such as the airport and industrial estates.

The project, costing €690 million, is expected to begin construction in 2028 and finish by 2032, with connections to Palma’s bus and TIB networks.