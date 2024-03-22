Chaos at Palma de Mallorca Airport security checkpoints amid departure rush

Palma de Mallorca airport experienced severe congestion at security checkpoints during the busy Holy Week departure operation, with waits exceeding 45 minutes, sparking rumours of a possible strike.

While AENA denies an official strike, reports suggest a “zealous strike” by private security workers, leading to delays and alleged fainting incidents among passengers. The situation has drawn attention on social media, raising concerns over the effectiveness of security operations amidst increased airport taxes.

Se ha llegado a desmayar alguien en la espera. pic.twitter.com/bzV0OXQySN — Mike (@Mrubih) March 22, 2024