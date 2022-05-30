Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI)

A 20-year-old drunk tourist attacks and bites several police officers at Palma airport

La Palma Airport © André Orban May 2021

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

A 20-year-old British tourist bit and hit several police officers. The altercation happened last Monday at the security screening of Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain. The passenger, who allegedly suffered from a psychological problem and had not taken mediation, had to be restrained by police offers and was later taken to the hospital.

The young woman became very aggressive while queuing to show her identity, several agents from the National Police Border Unit tried to calm her down while convincing her to wait her turn. But the girl, who was drunk, reacted very violently. She hit and bit the policemen, who ended up subduing her.

As reported by the National Police, the young woman is under psychological treatment and, in addition to consuming a considerable amount of alcohol, had not taken medication.

Health personnel treated her at the same airport and transferred her to the Son Llàtzer hospital so that she could be examined and treated, the National Police added.

Bart Noëth

Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.

Share
Published by
Bart Noëth
30 May 2022 16:00

Recent Posts

Flybe announces agreement with Aergo Capital for additional De Havilland Canada DHC 8-400 aircraft

  Flybe Ltd is now operating the first of five Aergo Capital De Havilland-Canada DHC8-400…

30 May 2022

Brussels Airport invests 70 million euros to further modernise its cargo zone

Brussels Airport's cargo zone has been developing steadily in recent years. To meet the growing…

30 May 2022

To benefit from the loan package, Dutch Government now requires KLM to reduce costs by 30 percent

KLM would like to emphasise once again that it is very grateful to the government…

30 May 2022

Brussels Airlines customers can opt for carbon-neutral flying and get additional frequent flyer miles

Brussels Airlines integrates option for carbon-neutral flying into booking process When booking flights, Brussels Airlines…

30 May 2022

Norwegian to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has reached an agreement in principle with Boeing for a recommitment…

30 May 2022

Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 carrying 19 passengers goes missing in Nepal

On Sunday 29 May, a DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 (registered 9N-AET) operated by Tara Air…

29 May 2022