A 20-year-old drunk tourist attacks and bites several police officers at Palma airport

A 20-year-old British tourist bit and hit several police officers. The altercation happened last Monday at the security screening of Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain. The passenger, who allegedly suffered from a psychological problem and had not taken medication, had to be restrained by police offers and was later taken to the hospital.

The young woman became very aggressive while queuing to show her identity, several agents from the National Police Border Unit tried to calm her down while convincing her to wait her turn. But the girl, who was drunk, reacted very violently. She hit and bit the policemen, who ended up subduing her.

As reported by the National Police, the young woman is under psychological treatment and, in addition to consuming a considerable amount of alcohol, had not taken medication.

Health personnel treated her at the same airport and transferred her to the Son Llàtzer hospital so that she could be examined and treated, the National Police added.