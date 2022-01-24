Coup in Burkina Faso: airlines suspend flights after president detained by military

Roch Kaboré, the President of Burkina Faso, has reportedly been arrested and detained by military, AFP reports. Some of the mutinying troops demand the sacking of military chiefs and request more resources to fight Islamic militants.

On Sunday, mutiny started in military camps in the country. Throughout the night, gunfire was heard around the presidential palace and at barracks in the capital Ouagadougou.

Official sources denied the coup or that the President was taken captive, but AFP learned from security sources that the President was detained in a military camp by mutinying soldiers.

Following the military coup, several airlines decided to cancel today’s flights towards Ouagadougou: Air France (from Paris CDG, France), Turkish Airlines (from Istanbul, Turkey) and Royal Air Maroc (from Casablanca, Morocco). This night, a Turkish Airlines flight from Freetown, Sierra Leone diverted to Niamey, Niger.