A military coup in Burkina Faso, Brussels Airlines cancels flight to Ouagadougou

Following the military coup in Burkina Faso, the Belgian embassy has closed its doors until further notice. This is reported by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the travel advice for the West African country. Brussels Airlines has canceled today’s flight to the Ouagadougou, the capital of the country.

Yesterday, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was relieved of his duties by other military personnel. It’s the second coup in the country in eight months after Damiba seized power in January.

Since January, Belgians are advised not to make unnecessary trips to the country.

Brussels Airlines, offering direct flights between Brussels and Ouagadougou, has canceled today’s flight. “We are monitoring the situation very closely and will decide on the upcoming flights based on further events and updates. The next flight is scheduled for Monday,” the airline said in a statement.