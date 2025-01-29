World Cargo Summit 2025 gathers industry leaders in Ostend

Ostend-Bruges Airport hosted the World Cargo Summit 2025 from January 27–29, bringing together over 300 experts to discuss the future of air cargo. Key topics included digitalisation, sustainability, intermodality, and regional distribution.

With its strategic location connecting Flanders, North France, South Netherlands, and the UK, Ostend-Bruges Airport is expanding its cargo operations. CEO Eric Dumas emphasised its 24/7 operations, positioning it as a flexible alternative to major airports facing capacity issues.

The airport recently opened a 48,000 m² cargo village, developed with Versluys Logistics, to meet demand for perishables, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and general cargo. Sustainability remains a priority, with investments in electric ground equipment, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and digital optimisations through the OST Cloud platform.

A new environmental permit and quieter night operations further support growth with minimal community impact, reinforcing Ostend-Bruges Airport as a leading European logistics hub.