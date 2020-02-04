Very good start in January for cargo (+30.5%) and passengers (+10%) at Ostend-Bruges Airport

The first month of 2020 at Ostend airport closed with a good result. The number of passengers increased by 10% to 21,115 compared to 19,195 in January 2019. The engine of this growth is the scheduled services of TUI fly. The capacity remained virtually unchanged, but all flights benefited from an increase in the number of passengers, resulting in load factor on all destinations. Moreover, there was a significant increase in the number of business travellers. The arrival of the new NSAC business terminal is bearing fruit and continuing its growth.

The positive trend at the end of 2019 with regard to the volume of cargo handled at Ostend continued in January 2020. The processed cargo rose to 4,169 tonnes. This is an increase of 30.5% compared to 2019 (3 ​,192 tonnes).

In general, it can be said that the airport achieved a good result in January if we take into account the fact that the demand for air travel during this period is always lower.

With regard to punctuality (OTP or “on-time performance”), there was an improvement: 97.5% compared to 94.5% in January 2019.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020