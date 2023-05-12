Unique gathering of Cirrus aircraft at Ostend-Bruges Airport on 18-21 May

It promises to be busy at Ostend-Bruges Airport during the Ascension weekend. The airport and the North Sea Aviation Center will welcome more than 35 Cirrus aircraft at the airport that weekend. The Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association (COPA), which has members worldwide, lands on Thursday 18 May for a 4-day event in Ostend. “A unique opportunity to put the airport and Ostend on the map.“

Ostend-Bruges Airport and the North Sea Aviation Center are honoured to host the annual International COPA meeting in Ostend. The Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association’s mission is to bring pilots and owners together, educate them and share their passion for aviation.

“On Thursday, May 18, we expect about 35 Cirrus aircraft from different countries,” says CEO Eric Dumas. The participants in the event come from Germany, Denmark, the UK and the United States, among others. The programme includes several trips to Ostend, Bruges and Ypres, among others. “Through this unique event, the airport is positioning itself as a gateway to West Flanders. Not only for travellers, but also for companies and business people.”

On Sunday, the planes will return to their home base.

View the planes

Those who want to come and see the aircraft during the Ascension weekend can always visit the North Sea Flying Club and Restaurant Runway 26=08, both have a spacious terrace from which you have a beautiful view of the aircraft and the general aviation apron. Both the North Sea Flying Club and Restaurant Runway 26=08 are located along the Nieuwpoortsesteenweg and have free parking.

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Cirrus Design Corporation, based in Duluth, Minnesota, markets several versions of its three certificated single-engine light aircraft models: the SR20 (certified in 1998), SR22 (certified in 2000), and SR22T (certified in 2010). As of April 2023, the company had delivered more than 9,000 SR-aircraft in over 20 years of production and has been the world’s largest producer of piston-powered aircraft since 2013