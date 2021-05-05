TUI fly Belgium is again flying to Mallorca and Ibiza from Ostend-Bruges airport



From Tuesday 11 May, TUI fly Belgium will again fly twice a week to Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza from Ostend airport.

After TUI fly resumed their flights to Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Las Palmas) at the beginning of April, the first flights to Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza will depart on Tuesday 11 May.

Eric Dumas, CEO Ostend Airport, said: “From then on, TUI fly will once again offer weekly flights to the Balearic Islands on Tuesdays and Fridays. During the summer months, the offer will be further expanded. From 11 May you can fly safely and relaxed from our airport to 6 Spanish destinations. This is another great step forward in the recovery of our airport.”

Orange zone

Anyone travelling to Spain must currently be in possession of a negative corona test. For those returning from Mallorca, Ibiza or the Canary Islands, there is good news. These regions have recently turned orange again.

“Since the lifting of the travel ban, our airport has seen a significant increase in the number of travellers. Our passengers greatly appreciate our efforts to create a safe flying environment and feel very safe at our airport. The small scale allows us to spread all passengers nicely over the full airport building. That is certainly an extra asset in these times,” says CEO Eric Dumas.