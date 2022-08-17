The North Sea flying club and Ostend-Bruges Airport thank Ostend healthcare staff with a free flight

The Noordzee Vliegclub (North Sea flying club) and Ostend-Bruges Airport will offer 72 healthcare workers a free flight over their own region. The airport and the flying club would like to thank the healthcare staff for their exceptional efforts during the covid-19 pandemic.

The corona period has had a huge impact on society as a whole. The healthcare staff has also had two difficult years. The exceptional commitment and energy of healthcare workers can still count on a lot of respect and gratitude from the entire population.

The Noordzee Vliegclub and Ostend-Bruges Airport also want to express their gratitude. To this end, the Noordzee Vliegclub launched an appeal to its pilots to donate a flight over their own region to the Ostend healthcare staff. The initiative appears to be a huge success, because no fewer than 70 care providers from the Ostend hospitals AZ Damiaan and AZ Sint-Jan Campus Henri Serruys will be given the opportunity to fly along.

The flights will take place in September and October 2022.

Pieter Vanhessche (Noordzee Vliegclub): “Our club is happy that it can contribute to the recognition of healthcare staff. They have made incredible efforts for society and that deserves all the recognition. As a society, we can be proud of their achievements.”

Eric Dumas (CEO Ostend-Bruges Airport): “The care employees have shown exceptional commitment in the fight against the corona pandemic in recent years. It is time to thank them for that. With a free sightseeing flight from our airport, we hope the care personnel have a nice Our airport is happy that it can contribute to the recognition of healthcare staff in this way.”

