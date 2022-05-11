Sightseeing flights from Ostend-Bruges Airport with iconic Dakota DC-3 ‘Princess Amalia’

On Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 May, the Royal Dakota DC-3 ‘Princess Amalia’ will come to Ostend. Various sightseeing flights are offered from Ostend-Bruges International Airport. “This is a unique experience,” says Gerard Boere of DDA Classic Airlines.

The DC-3 Princess Amalia is the only flying DC-3 aircraft in the Netherlands. The aircraft is over 75 years old and has a very rich history. For example, the aircraft came into action during D-Day in June 1944 to drop paratroopers and after the war, it became the first Dutch government aircraft.

The aircraft is still flying. The DC-3 is owned by the DDA Classic Airlines Foundation. DDA Classic Airlines has an AOC (Air Operator Certificate), the highest recognition in civil aviation. With this, it flies with the historic DC-3 under the same strict safety regulations as well-known Dutch airlines. The Foundation is a 100% volunteer organisation that is committed to preserving Dutch Flying Heritage so that future generations can also learn about the developments in aviation and experience what it is like to fly in a historic aircraft.

“Various sightseeing flights are offered from Ostend at the weekend of 21 and 22 May,” says Gerard Boere of DDA Classic Airlines. “This is a unique experience. People always board and disembark with a big smile. Because we always fly at a low altitude, the passengers have a beautiful view of the region.”

In total, the DC-3 will operate five flights from Ostend. You can choose from 3 different routes. The flights all take between 30 and 60 minutes. The ticket prices for these iconic flights start from 150 euros. “But you do get a once-in-a-lifetime experience in return,” says Boere.

The different routes:

OSTEND – BRUGES – ZEEBRUGGE – OSTEND

OSTEND – KNOKKE – BLANKENBERGE- OSTEND

OSTEND- ZEALAND-FLANDERS – SCHELDT – OSTEND

More information can be found at https://www.dutchdakota.nl/en/book-flight/plan-en-boek/