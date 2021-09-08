Positive summer holidays figures for Ostend-Bruges airport: 77% increase on 2020

Ostend-Bruges Airport can look back positively on the summer holidays. The airport welcomed 77% more passengers than a year ago. “The Belgians are once again eager to travel. We are pleased with these encouraging figures and expect this trend to continue,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

For many Belgians, the need for a holiday turned out to be very great. Ostend-Bruges Airport welcomed 77% more passengers this summer holiday than last year. “A total of 70 thousand passengers travelled via Ostend. We are doing considerably better than last year. People are once again eager to travel,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

The airport is pleased with these figures and expects passenger numbers to increase further. “The load factor on the flights was excellent this summer. That gives us a lot of confidence for the coming months. We expect the figures to continue to rise this autumn,” says Dumas.

Compared to 2019, the passenger numbers are still 45% lower. “But we should absolutely not compare this summer with that of 2019. Then 22 destinations were flown in during the summer holidays. This summer passengers could choose from 12 destinations, where the capacity was also slightly lower. So these are excellent figures. We hope that the other ten destinations will also be flown again shortly,” says Dumas.

Punctual departure

The airport can also present excellent punctuality figures this summer. In July and August, no less than 96% of all flights departed on time. “Travelling via a regional airport has nothing but advantages. Not only do you leave completely relaxed on your trip, your flight also almost always departs on time,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Alicante number one

Traditionally, the Spanish destinations are doing very well. Most travellers booked a flight to Alicante, closely followed by the Canary Islands and Malaga.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021