Ostend-Bruges airport welcomes 300,000th passenger this year

Ostend-Bruges Airport received the 300,000th passenger of 2022 on Monday 24 October. The passenger and her family, returning from a holiday in Malaga, received a grand reception from airport CEO Eric Dumas and Deputy CEO Ann Vanpraet in the arrivals hall of the airport.

It was a pleasant surprise for the passengers in question. Liselotte, Devin and their 2 young daughters Flore and Mare from Waasmunster received flowers from CEO Eric Dumas and Deputy CEO Ann Vanpraet in the arrivals hall. “An unexpected, but very nice moment,” says Devin. “We are happy that we can travel from Ostend. We left here and landed again without any stress. That is ideal if you travel with small children like us.”

“It has been 2019 since our airport reached the 300,000 passenger mark. Last year, just over 220,000 passengers traveled through our airport. This year we will welcome around 350,000 passengers. This is a very good result that shows that our airport is making a nice recovery after two difficult years. We hope to reach the 400,000 passenger milestone again next year,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Monday, October 24, 2022