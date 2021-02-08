Ostend-Bruges Airport traffic figures January 2021: cargo activity back to pre-corona level

Comparison between the period January 2020 and 2021

2020 2021 Difference Movements: 1,572 825 -47,5% Passengers: 21,115 968 -95,4% Freight: 4,169 3,748 -10,1%

The times remain difficult!

Given the persistent travel restrictions, the number of travellers remained dramatically low this month – just like at other European airports.

This will not change in the short term. Logically, the number of flight movements also remained below average.

Only the freight keeps the airport active, although …

The freight transported was about 10% less than in January 2020.

Then we saw Kalitta Air and ATG visit regularly as well as a few Turkish Airlines flights.

Fortunately, Egyptair Cargo has taken care of most of the freight to Ostend, together with Qatar Cargo and a considerable number of urgent flights on behalf of Zeus.aero.

Contrary to all expectations, Ostend was not served with extra “corona” or “Brexit” flights, which was the case at other airports.

This is yet another proof of one of REPLO’s statements that Ostend urgently needs international brokers/forwarders. They are the ones who impose on the cargo companies where to fly.

Hopefully, the future ‘cargo village’ will provide space for these important cargo transport companies.