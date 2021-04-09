Ostend-Bruges Airport sees cargo figures and flight movements increase in first quarter, expects a recovery in passenger figures in second quarter

Ostend-Bruges Airport is seeing cargo figures increase by 9% during the first quarter of 2021. The number of flight movements is also increasing by 21%. Since April 2, TUI fly has once again been flying from our airport to 4 Spanish destinations. The airport, therefore, expects to see a recovery in passenger figures in the coming months.

Last year’s good cargo results continue during the first 3 months of 2021. A total of 10,854 tonnes of cargo was traded through Ostend airport. That is an increase of 9% compared to 2020. The airport expects a continuation of these good figures in the coming months.

Flying schools

In addition to the good cargo results, Ostend also sees the number of flight movements increased by more than a fifth (21%). This is partly due to the greater demand for air freight and a significant increase in the number of local and training flights. “Due to the strict Covid-19 measures, flight schools were unable to operate flights for several months. Since these restrictions were lifted, we have seen a significant increase in the number of training flights. In March the number of training flights increased by almost 300%,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Passengers

Ostend-Bruges Airport is waiting patiently for the passengers. During the first 3 months of this year, the airport welcomed 4,718 passengers. That is a decrease of 91% compared to last year when it welcomed 54,000 passengers until the start of the corona pandemic in mid-March.

The airport will see a slight recovery in these numbers in the coming months. Since April 2, TUI fly has again been flying to Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Due to current travel restrictions, only travellers with an essential travel purpose are currently allowed to travel abroad. According to the Federal Consultative Committee, the travel restrictions will be lifted on April 19 and tourist travel will be allowed again from that date. From May, Eskisehir (Turkey), Mallorca and Ibiza will also be added to the flight schedule.

Corona safe travel environment

CEO Eric Dumas: “As an airport, we are getting ready to welcome everyone again from April 19th. We are convinced that travellers can travel safely and comfortably via our airport. Our smaller size clearly plays in our favour. There are few departures at the same time. As a result, there are only a limited number of passengers in the airport building at the same time and the distances can be kept at all times. The airport has invested heavily in corona safety in recent months, thus creating an extra safe environment for our passengers.”

Friday, April 9, 2021