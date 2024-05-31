Ostend-Bruges Airport seeks renewal of environmental permit amid sustainable expansion plans

The public inquiry for renewing the environmental permit of Ostend-Bruges Airport began on May 30, 2024. The airport operator, LEM Oostende-Brugge nv, submitted the renewal application on October 12, 2023, well in advance of the current permit’s expiration on October 19, 2024.

Following a thorough review and completion of the necessary documentation, the application has now been deemed complete and admissible, allowing the public investigation to proceed.

Sustainable Growth Initiatives

LEM Oostende-Brugge’s application aligns with the Flemish Government’s Vision Memorandum, which guides the future development strategies for the airport. The focus is on sustainable growth in scheduled flights and a significant expansion of cargo operations. Recent investments by Versluys Logistics in new warehouses signal the start of this development strategy, positioning the airport as a key player in the regional freight sector and boosting local employment and economic prosperity.

Environmental Impact Report

An independent Environmental Impact Report (EIA) is part of the application, providing a detailed plan for the airport’s development while balancing economic growth with local residents’ well-being. CEO Eric Dumas highlighted the airport’s commitment to minimising nuisances through a comprehensive action plan detailed in the EIA and the airport’s policy plan.

Commitment to Sustainability

The airport is dedicated to sustainability, implementing a Carbon Management Plan, investing in green energy through solar panels, electrifying service vehicles, and enhancing the electrification of aircraft handling equipment. These efforts aim to balance operational efficiency with minimising the impact on local communities.

Relocation of SAR Helicopter Base

The airport’s permit application is distinct from the plans to relocate the Defense’s NH-90 helicopters to Ostend-Bruges Airport, for which a separate environmental permit application will be submitted by Belgian Defence.

Public Information Session

A public information session is scheduled for June 12, 2024, to discuss the Environmental Impact Report.