Ostend-Bruges airport organises job day on Thursday 16 March

Ostend-Bruges Airport is organising a job day for the second time on Thursday 16 March. This is in collaboration with the Economisch Huis Oostende and VDAB. 15 companies that are active at the airport present their company and their vacancies. In total, the companies are looking for more than 50 new employees.

On Thursday 16 March, Ostend-Bruges Airport will open its doors to all job seekers. A job day will take place that day in the departure hall of the airport in collaboration with the Economic House and the VDAB.

15 companies that are active at the airport and that are looking for staff will introduce themselves there. In total, more than 50 vacancies must be filled. There is a job for every background and every level of education. You can come and apply for a job as a platform and baggage handler, security officer, engineer, catering worker, administrative assistant and many other positions.

“We notice that many people are not aware of all the job opportunities available at an airport. During our job day, we are happy to provide more information about this and we hope to be able to match as many job seekers as possible with the vacancies at the companies at the airport. The previous edition was already a great success. We hope to welcome around 150 job seekers again this year,” says airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Practical information

The job day will take place on Thursday 16 March from 14:00 to 17:00 in the departure hall of Ostend-Bruges Airport. All vacancies can be found via www.luchthaven-oostendebrugge.com/jobdag.

Tuesday, 7 March 2023