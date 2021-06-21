Ostend-Bruges Airport officially added to the Qatar Airways cargo network

Since May 2021, Ostend-Bruges Airport has been officially part of Qatar Airways Cargo’s fixed route network. The airline has regularly operated flights to the airport since the start of the corona pandemic and has now also officially announced that it will continue to operate flights to the airport. “A great recognition for the hard work of airport staff and handling agent Bcube”, says Eric Dumas, CEO Ostend-Bruges Airport.

13 flights a week

This means that 13 Qatar Airways flights will come to Ostend airport every week. “In concrete terms, this means that there are 7 departing and 6 inbound flights every week to and from our airport, including flights to Doha (Qatar), transatlantic connections to JFK airport in New York and Pittsburgh and inbound flights from Mexico and Chicago,” said CEO Eric Dumas.

Most of the flights will be operated with Boeing 777s. The aircraft are handled by Bcube Air Cargo Belgium, the Italian handling company that has been active at the airport since mid-2019. “We are proud to be officially included in Qatar Airways’ cargo network. The hard work has paid off. We are convinced that we will continue to offer a professional and efficient service to our customers in the future”, says a Bcube spokesperson.

“Keep investing in the future”

CEO Eric Dumas: “We are a multidimensional airport and are therefore pleased with the cargo developments at the airport. Our airport and partners have already proven their flexibility, efficiency and customer-friendliness several times. We are pleased that these efforts are bearing fruit and we will continue to invest in the future.”

Ostend airport has great assets to further develop its cargo activities in the near future. In addition to the strategic location of the airport on the Belgian coast, it is, as a regional airport, very flexible and operational 24/7. In addition, it has all the necessary facilities for all types of cargo flights, such as large cooling facilities for perishable goods, stables for horses and large warehouses.