Ostend-Bruges Airport offers spotters a better view of aircraft

Spotters at Ostend-Bruges Airport can now have a better view of the aircraft. Special holes have been made in various places in the fence around the airport where spotters can put their camera lenses through.

In total, special ‘spotter holes’ were created at five locations around the airport site in collaboration with the spotters. In this way, the airport would like to meet the spotters’ demand for a solution to be able to take better photos and thus improve the spotter experience.

The spotter holes were always placed at locations where the aircraft can best be seen. All information is available on the airport’s website, so that spotters who are not familiar with the airport can quickly find the spotter locations.

Photo of the week

The spotters always take beautiful pictures of the planes at the airport. Those photos are often too beautiful not to share with the general public. To increase interaction with the spotters, the airport will therefore share the best photo of the week on its social media channels every Friday. Many photos of spotters will also be featured on its Instagram page. Spotters can always send their photos to spotters@ostendairport.aero.

More info via: https://www.luchthaven-oostendebrugge.com/spotters/

High-quality photos: https://we.tl/t-Cl6bTuszXT

Monday 28 March 2022