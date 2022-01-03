Ostend-Bruges Airport looks back on a strong 2021: Record year for cargo and very promising passenger figures

Ostend-Bruges Airport ends 2021 with excellent cargo results and hopeful passenger figures. The traded freight volume increased last year to 62,000 tons, the best result in ten years. Passenger numbers also recovered nicely. Our airport welcomed 221,000 passengers last year and is looking forward to 2022 with great optimism.



Passenger numbers



Ostend airport – once again – was hit hard during the first months of 2021. Due to the rising covid-19 figures and a new lockdown, non-essential travel was prohibited until April 19th. As a result, the first TUI fly flights to four Spanish destinations only left at the end of April. This was clearly reflected in the figures. In the first half of the year, the airport welcomed only 32,500 passengers.



From July onwards, more flights were scheduled and it connected its passengers with 13 of the 23 destinations. “This was also the beginning of a very nice recovery. In July, August and September, we welcomed 114,000 passengers. 142% more compared to the summer of 2020, but still 37% less than during the summer of 2019, when all 23 destinations were scheduled,” says CEO Eric Dumas.



The recovery also continued after the summer. In November, the airport even received 4% more passengers than before the covid-19 crisis erupted.



On an annual basis, the airport closed with 221,000 passengers. “A very nice and hopeful result“, concludes CEO Eric Dumas. “Despite the fact that only 13 of the 23 destinations were served this year, we were able to limit the loss of passengers. If the recovery continues like this, in 2022 we will be close to the result of our record year 2019.”



In 2022, TUI fly will again fly to all 23 destinations from Ostend. This means that, in addition to Spanish and Greek destinations, travellers can also choose destinations in Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia and Bulgaria.



96% on-time performance



This year, the airport can also present excellent punctuality figures. No less than 96% of all flights departed on time. “Travelling via a regional airport has only advantages. Not only do you travel relaxed and in a safe environment, your flight almost always departs on time,” says CEO Eric Dumas.



Cargo



For the second year in a row, the cargo transport via Ostend-Bruges Airport has recorded a strong result. The handled volume rose by 17.8% to 62,000 tons. This is the best result since 2011.

Apart from its main customer EgyptAir, also Qatar Airways carried out many flights to Ostend. Since May, the airport is also included in the Qatar Airways route network. Furthermore, it remains very attractive for humanitarian missions and smaller cargo flights with, among others, car parts on board.



In addition to the regular carriers, the airport also welcomed temporary customers such as SilkWay, West Airlines, Etihad Cargo, Mesk Air and Air Belgium.



“This excellent result is the result of the hard work and dedication of everyone at our airport. We will also continue to invest in the cargo segment in the years to come,” says Eric Dumas.

Monday, January 3, 2022

