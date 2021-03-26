Ostend-Bruges Airport is renovating aeroplane parking apron 2

Ostend-Bruges Airport starts in mid-April with the renovation of aircraft parking apron 2

Lydia Peeters, Flemish Minister of Mobility and Public Works: “From Flanders, we are making 12.4 million euros available for this renovation. With these works, we extend the life of the road surface by 40 years. These are essential works for the airport to grow sustainably.” Moreover, the CO2 emissions will decrease because the aircraft will no longer have to use their own power generators at 10 stations and a temporary concrete plant will be used to avoid as much waste as possible. “In this way, we are once again focusing on sustainability,” says Minister Peeters.

The works will take more than a year. The operational impact on air traffic and the nuisance for the surrounding area is limited as much as possible.

Necessary renovation

Apron 2 is the largest aircraft parking at the airport and is used for both passenger and cargo flights. The apron is located in front of the passenger building and currently consists of very heterogeneous pavements that have been constructed over the years. These pavements are no longer in good condition and are now being tackled to prevent unsafe situations for air traffic from arising.

The thorough renovation works will take more than a year. First, the entire car park is broken down to foundation level. After that, the contractor will lay new concrete pavement. The service road between the apron and the passenger building will also be given a new asphalt pavement. All sewers under the apron, including that of the Albertusgeleed, will also be renewed. The contract was awarded for EUR 12.4 million (excl. VAT). The company Colas will carry out the works.

Temporary concrete batching plant

The necessary works will be carried out at 10 sites (concrete pits and waiting lines) so that aircraft can use electricity in the long term when they are parked there. Aircraft will no longer have to use their own power generators, which will reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption.

In order to avoid as much waste as possible, the old pavement will be recycled and reused on-site as much as possible. To do this, a temporary concrete plant will be built on the site. Site traffic (between the temporary concrete plant and the site zone) will take place as much as possible on the airport site to minimise the burden on the surrounding roads.

No impact for the traveller

The airport emphasises that the works will have no impact on the comfort and operational functioning of the airport. All flights can continue. “The refurbishment order will take place in two major phases, so that a large part of the apron will always remain operational. We are already looking forward to welcoming our passengers again at the airport. We will continue to provide travellers with a safe and comfortable stay. way to start their journey through our airport,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

The website of Ostend-Bruges Airport will always show the most up-to-date information about the works.

26 March 2021