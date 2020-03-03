Ostend-Bruges Airport is growing at a brisk pace continuing in February for cargo (+59.5%) and passengers (+11.7%)

The airport of Ostend had a great month with an increase in the number of passengers to 21,409 compared to 19,159 last year. That is an increase of 11.7%. The growth was sustained by the positive effect of the carnival holiday. The Belgians like a “break” during that period, and Spain and its Costas and Canary Islands are therefore the favourite destinations. For example, TUI fly reported that again this year more passengers (+ 3%) departed from regional airport Ostend.

In addition, the airport saw the number of passengers on charter flights continue to increase thanks to the European football competitions, and the number of business jets also increased further compared to February 2019.

The growth rate was somewhat limited by the storms during the second weekend of February. A limited number of flights diverted from Ostend airport to alternative airports in the area.

Cargo

The cargo business achieved a solid result last month. The volume increased by 59.5% to 2,496 tonnes compared to 1,564 tonnes in February 2019. This was mainly due to the existing cargo companies deploying more flights and larger volumes.

In the two first months, the airport has already handled the same volume of cargo as during the entire first quarter of 2019.

However, Ostend airport remain cautious for the coming months. The coronavirus has an impact on passenger transport. For example, the sector notes that there is a general decline in the demand for tickets within Europe. In addition, the coronavirus may also have an impact on the cargo volume. The only nuance here is that the Asian market is currently less important for Ostend airport.

The On-Time-Performance improved to a result of 97% compared to 95.5% in February 2019.

Tuesday, 3 March 2020