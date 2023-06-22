Ostend-Bruges Airport is committed to green mobility and wants to make the ground fleet 100% electric as soon as possible

Ostend-Bruges Airport took its first two electric service vehicles into use this spring. The electrification of the fleet is in line with the airport’s objective to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

The introduction of electric cars is an important step in reducing the airport’s environmental footprint. The new electric cars will replace the old diesel and petrol vehicles. Each service vehicle drives approximately 31,000 kilometres on an annual basis and consumes 1,800 litres of fuel. The introduction of these two electric cars will significantly reduce annual CO2 emissions. Electrification is an ecological step forward.

By 2026, all vehicles at the airport must be electrically powered, except for the crash tenders of the airport fire brigade. “We are already trying to make that transition ourselves. The purchase of these two electric cars is a first step in the transition process. We call on all companies at the airport to join us in taking the step towards electric driving,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Two charging stations were also installed on the airport grounds and several charging stations are also available in the staff car park. In the coming years, the airport wants to invest further in charging infrastructure. “For example, we want to further expand both the number of charging stations for service vehicles and the number of charging stations at the payment car parks. Thanks to the solar panel project, these vehicles will also be able to be charged with 100% green electricity in the near future.”

In addition, Ostend-Bruges Airport, in collaboration with its partners, is committed to using ground handling equipment that runs on electricity. For example, the North Sea Aviation Center already uses an electric push-back truck.