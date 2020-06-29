Ostend-Bruges Airport completely ready for restart in July

After a period of almost four months of closure, Ostend-Bruges Airport is incredibly happy to finally welcome passengers again soon.

Earlier this month, TUI fly Belgium announced that the first flight from the regional airport will depart on Friday, July 3. Immediately one of the top destinations was chosen: Palma de Mallorca (Spain). The adjusted summer programme of TUI fly currently provides a limited number of flights per day. Travelling from Ostend airport is therefore once again possible, albeit with an adapted schedule in which creating a safe environment for passengers and staff has absolute priority.

Fly safe fly healthy

To guarantee the safety of its passengers, staff and their loved ones, Ostend-Bruges Airport has taken various measures based on the protocol of the GEES (Group of Experts in charge of the Exit Strategy). The aim of all measures taken is to be able to welcome passengers with a safe and familiar feeling again. For example, wearing a mouth mask is mandatory in the entire airport building.

Travellers can disinfect their hands at the various disinfection stations spread across the airport. In addition, the counters were fitted with Plexiglas screens and stickers on the floor alert passengers to always implement the social distancing of 1.5 metres. At the security checkpoint, each container is disinfected and cleaned and all employees at the airport wear masks and gloves.

To increase passenger comfort, they also have the option to purchase mouth masks, gloves and disinfectant hand gel from the vending machine at the main entrance to the airport.

Restaurants Belair (before security) and Grand Café de Horizon (after security), as well as the tax-free shop, are open again. Here too, the necessary safety and distancing measures are taken into account. Contactless payment in the restaurants and in the shop is possible and is also strongly recommended. Unlike before, Grand Café de Horizon will offer dining and seating in both hall A and hall B, creating more space. Passengers can, therefore, eat and shop in peace.

The overview of all measures taken can be found at www.ostendairport.aero.

The airlines themselves have also taken a number of measures to ensure safety in flight. That is why it is advisable to also consult the TUI fly website (www.tuifly.be). They will inform travellers about any restrictions on hand luggage, adapted boarding procedures, etc.

Fly relax fly regional

Thanks to the regional character of the airport, Ostend-Bruges has all the assets to avoid crowds. Due to a better spread of the flights, the number of passengers through the airport building will be very manageable. Furthermore, the airport still guarantees, even with the measures taken, short waiting times at the check-in counters followed by a smooth security check. In addition, there are no long walking distances through the airport and travellers are in no time from the parking to the gates. Ostend-Bruges Airport, therefore, attaches great importance to the optimal passenger experience.

Marcel Buelens, CEO Airports Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp:

“Happy holidays everyone and enjoy this newfound freedom.”

Monday, June 29, 2020