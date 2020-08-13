Ostend-Bruges airport attracts new Chinese cargo company: the Hongyuan Group

Ostend-Bruges Airport has attracted a new cargo company: the Chinese Honghyuan Group will fly six times a week between China and Ostend.

Hongyuan Group has been operating at Liège Airport for two years, but since it could not expand there, it started talking with Ostend airport six months ago. The first test flight was operated last Sunday. From Ostend, the transported goods are further trucked to customers such as Alibaba and TNT in France, The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

The cargo company currently owns four Boeing 747 aircraft but also leases aircraft from Air China, Russian AirBridgeCargo and Moldovan Aerotranscargo. It’s a 747-400 from the latter registered ER-BAM which operated test flight ATG2242 from Karaganda in Kazakhstan.

Hongyuan flies to Ostend from Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport (SJW/ZBSJ) in the Hebei province, an economic region with great potential.