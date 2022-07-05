Ostend airport welcomes more than 100,000 passengers in second quarter

In the second quarter, 103,377 passengers travelled via Ostend-Bruges Airport, an increase of 271% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 80% of the passenger number in 2019 (before the covid crisis). In terms of cargo, there is a decrease in total volumes this quarter compared to last year (-22%), but an increase of 78% compared to 2019.

Ostend-Bruges Airport records strong passenger numbers in the second quarter of 2022. In April, May and June, 103,377 passengers travelled via Ostend. “That is an increase of 271% compared to the same period last year. When we look at 2019, we again achieve 80% of the passenger numbers before corona. This is mainly due to the changed offer: some destinations in Tunisia, Turkey, Bulgaria and Egypt will not be flown in this year,” said CEO Eric Dumas.

Since the start of this year, passenger numbers have been rising month by month. “Travellers clearly want to travel again. In July and August we expect more than 40,000 passengers a month,” said CEO Eric Dumas. In total, the airport welcomed 156,493 passengers during the first half of the year. That is 380% more than in 2021 and 18.7% less than in the record year 2019.

Cargo

For the first time since 2020, freight traffic via Ostend-Bruges Airport decreased this quarter. Traded volume decreased by 21.8% compared to the same period last year. The volume traded is still 78% above the level of 2019. “Our airport has experienced strong growth. Since 2019, the cargo segment has grown by 150%. This slight decrease was to be expected. In addition, the second quarter has also been a quiet period. in terms of cargo activities,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

In the first six months of this year, 22,840 tonnes were traded, just 1.5% less than in the first half of 2021. EgyptAir and Qatar Airways remain the airport’s largest cargo customers.

