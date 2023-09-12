Ostend airport closed for two months in early 2024 – TUIfly Belgium sends passengers to Brussels

Ostend Airport announced today that its landing and take-off runway will be completely renovated between January 25 and March 28, 2024. The airport will therefore be closed during this period and, consequently, flights from its sole passenger airline TUIfly Belgium will not be able to take off or land there for 9 weeks. TUI offers people who have booked a flight or holiday package from Ostend the opportunity to depart from Brussels or return to Brussels on the same dates.

The runway at Ostend-Bruges Airport will be extensively renovated, a necessary measure to continue to guarantee air traffic safety in the future and enable the airport to remain active in the years to come. The impact of the work does not allow the airport to be operational during this period. Therefore, the airport announces a temporary closure from January 25 to March 28, 2024, approximately nine weeks.

Due to this force majeure situation, TUIfly Belgium’s 12 weekly flights to the 4 Spanish destinations Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Malaga and Alicante cannot be carried out for 8 weeks. For travellers who have booked a flight or package holiday from Ostend, TUI offers an alternative departing from Brussels at the same price and with departure on the day initially scheduled. The travellers concerned were personally informed. People who travel during this period but return to the country outside this period, or vice versa, will have the possibility to book all journeys via Brussels if they wish. With this flexibility, TUI meets the needs of travellers who need to use airport parking

TUI is aware of the practical inconveniences for affected travellers but, after a thorough analysis of the possibilities, has come to the conclusion that this option would have the least impact on customers’ travel plans.

TUI supports Ostend-Bruges International Airport’s initiative to prepare the airport for the future and thus ensure optimal flight comfort for travellers. Thousands of TUI customers will therefore once again be able to take off from their favorite airport in the best conditions from the Easter holidays.

