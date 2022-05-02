Ostend-Bruges Airport renews important environmental management certificate

Ostend-Bruges Airport has once again received the official ISO 14001 certificate for environmental management. “We attach great importance to environmental care and sustainable business practice“, says CEO Eric Dumas.

Ostend-Bruges Airport is strongly committed to the sustainable development of the airport and wants to try to minimize the impact on the environment in the process. In addition to strictly complying with all applicable environmental regulations, since 2013 Ostend-Bruges Airport has opted for a system that complies with the ISO 14001 environmental standard. ISO 14001 is the internationally accepted standard of requirements for environmental management systems. The environmental management system specifically focuses on controlling and improving environmental performance, such as reducing energy consumption.

“Our airport attaches great importance to the environmental management system,” states CEO Eric Dumas. “We take a structured, policy-based approach to environmental care. Our airport attaches great importance to environmental care and sustainable business,” says Dumas.

After a thorough audit, Ostend-Bruges airport was allowed to receive the renewed environmental management certificate this week. “We are proud to renew our ISO 14001 certificate for the next 3 years. It is our ambition to continue our commitment to the environment and to limit our impact as much as possible. This approach, therefore, fits into the overall framework of reducing the environmental impact of the entire aviation industry, which, through concerted efforts, will enable the sector to become carbon neutral in the medium term,” says Dumas. “To keep our footprint as small as possible, we are also looking further afield. For example, we are looking at the options of installing solar panels on the grassed areas at the airport. That way, we might also be able to generate energy,” Dumas concludes.