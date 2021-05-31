Ostend-Bruges Airport officially added to Qatar Airways Cargo Network

Ostend-Bruges Airport and handler BCube Air Cargo Belgium are officially added to the Qatar Airways Cargo Network. On a weekly base Qatar Airways Cargo will operate seven outgoing flights as well as six incoming flights to and from the airport.

CEO of Ostend-Bruges Airport Eric Dumas said: “At the moment there are five departures a week to Doha, as well as two transatlantic connections to the JFK airport in New York and to Pittsburgh (PIT). Ostend-Bruges Airport will also be the arrival airport for a weekly service from Dhaka, two from Mexico City, one from Doha and two others from Chicago.”

All of the Qatar Airways cargo flights are handled by BCube Air Cargo Belgium, who have been active since 2019 as an airport handler at Ostend-Bruges Airport and have proven to provide top quality and an efficient service.

“We keep investing in the future”

CEO of Ostend-Bruges Airport, Eric Dumas added: “We are a multidimensional airport. In addition to cargo, we also have passenger flights. We are happy with the cargo developments at the airport. Our airport and partners have proven their flexibility, quality and customer friendliness. We are satisfied that the efforts are paying off and we continue to invest in the future.”

Our airport has great assets to further develop its cargo activities in the near future. Next to the strategic position of the airport at the Belgian coast, we as a regional airport are very flexible; 24/7 operational. Next to that we have all necessary facilities for all types of cargo flights such as large cooling facilities for perishables, stables for horses and large warehouses.